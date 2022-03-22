Sikes: Vodka sauce works well with lots of pasta shapes

Quite simply, I almost never make vodka sauce – the reddish-orange one for pasta. I love it, but don’t think about it. Works great with lots of shapes. I keep marinara, vodka, heavy cream, so the basic sauce is a snap.

When I looked it up, I got, “Vodka sauce is a sauce used in Italian-American cuisine, made from a smooth tomato sauce, vodka, typical Italian herbs, and heavy cream.”

Nothing else. Good reason. That’s all it is. Nice thing is vodka sauce can be bought already done at the store. In my experience, what you make with purchased marinara will be better. Fresher and so creamy.

What about the vodka? What’s the deal? It’s not used to get you tipsy from a bowl of spaghetti. It helps combine the tomato and cream into a smooth, rich sauce. Virtually all the alcohol cooks off during the preparation. Vodka has very little flavor.

How about another spirit? You aren’t looking for any flavor. You could use wine, but it takes more, has flavor and thins the sauce.

What with pink sauce? Leave out the vodka and you have what’s known as pink sauce. Kind of similar to canned pasta like Franco American and Chef Boyardee. Certainly works, but not the same thing.

BTW, vodka sauce is a 20th century invention. Research yielded a couple of candidates but no true winner. Bottom line - it’s not a traditional sauce.

The common ingredients are tomato, cream and vodka. If you use marinara, a few seasonings sneak in there and a touch of salt and pepper. Onion is often found for its sweetness when cooked a while. Same is true with garlic.

Basil is a popular herb to add. Sweetness there too. Some makers add a touch of oregano. A few red pepper flakes often come to the party. More for body than heat.

Important that real heavy cream is used. Not milk or half and half. Not creamer or a white sauce. Good Parmigiano is called for. Its flavor and thickening ability are needed.

How can you use vodka sauce other than over regular pasta? Veggie noodles or just zucchini itself. Spaghetti squash too. Meatballs and Italian sausage. Add to browned ground beef and Bolognese-type sauce results. Works great with shrimp or chicken. Makes a different type of pizza. Rich and creamy. Ditto for eggplant parm. That’s mighty versatile.

Some people add a little meat to vodka sauce. Adds substance and flavor. Pancetta is a frequent candidate. Any ground meat plus sausage work well. Chicken and turkey – ground or cubed – fit right in.

Before we take a look at what I used in a recent version of vodka sauce, let’s review some pasta suggestions.

Penne is the most traditional. Any tubular pasta like rigatoni is a good choice. Bowties and shells hold the sauce well. So do the swirls of fusilli and spokes of rotelle. Radiatore – little radiators - is different and an excellent choice.

In my recent version of vodka sauce, here’s what I did. I used a great pasta shape – mezze rigatoni. Simply half as long. These are a perfect bite. A mouthful. Plus they hold sauce inside and on the ridges outside. They have meaty mouthfeel. I get mine from Yummy Bazaar.

In my vodka sauce, I used butter, sweet red onions, garlic, tomato paste, Rotel original tomatoes, basil, salt, pepper, whisper of sugar, heavy cream, parm and vodka. That was it. Takes about 30 minutes. Plenty of time to cook the pasta, open the wine and wet your whistle.

Looks and smells good. Tastes great. Hard to beat in my book.

Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.