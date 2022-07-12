Sikes: We had a fun summer staycation

Our summer staycation was a planned time together – here. Over the last several years, this option has become popular with many people. As costs have escalated and the fun of travel has dwindled, it's a very practical alternative.

Our interest in a staycation hinged a good bit on my mobility issues. I'm a poor traveler. I'm trouble. Traveling, dining, doing touristy things and finding a hotel are equally problematic. I'm not a fun companion in many ways.

Put me at home and my ease of operation changes. I can find great television and movies, really interesting things on the Internet, excellent reads and my chef jacket still fits. If I could drive and go to the store, my score would go up.

With Aimee at my side, plus a few friends and home delivery, I can get all the supplies I need. Here are some things we added using the goodies I found.

Let’s stop before we go on. I miss my friend Don Roberts. He was close to a professional diner. He knew what a dish was supposed to contain and be like. Plus he liked the new and unknown. He wrote about those things.

He and his family had many meals at Jimmy’s. He always said to me – “more than any of the rest of them.” I also miss his ability to look the other way. He knew something was mediocre or worse and still found a happy spot somewhere. Talent.

I don’t have that gene. I most often know what something ought to be like – traditionally and how it has changed. If it’s not, I do understand how to put my pen down. I don’t pass along negative comments. Not my job in this column. I compliment the good, and if I like it, I say so. I’ve had many a good meal and glass of wine. I sure look forward to the next one.

My friend Stacey Wallace says she’s a professional diner. Really, she’s a professional traveler, visitor and story writer. She’ll tell you she’s not a cook. Not her thing. But she knows what she likes and how to turn her visit into an entertaining tale. Talent.

Then there’s Ann Cipperly. She does it all and knows what she’s talking about. I want to be just like her when I grow up. Talent.

Surprise. A popular option for us was frozen pizza. Yes, you read me right. Frozen pizza. There’s a column coming soon on a surprisingly good option and an even better one. This was round two of testing duty. Research takes time.

Our pasta dishes involved absolutely fresh pesto. Drop dead good. Also one with chicken Parm cream and another with tomatoes and both sweet and spicy peppers. Thanks June.

Beef picanha was spectacular. Spot on. I shared a picture on Facebook. We had both beef and pork tenderloin. A pair of baked hams fed neighbors and us.

We had an all-American burger with a juicy slice of tomato. Air fryer tots. BLT po-boy with Cherokee purples. Wow. Thanks Emiley. Plus a steak po-boy from that sirloin.

July 4 called for ribs, corn and melon. Spot on. Brunswick stew on another day with cornbread. Tandoori chicken, too.

Thanks to Joyce Newland, we had veggies and fruit from farmer’s markets. We had sliced and grilled peaches, plus fresh chutney – twice.

A real treat was three squash casseroles. Traditional yellow, one made using zucchini and another with zucchini, tomato and cheese. All mighty good.

We had a killer staycation. High marks? You bet. Look forward to the next one? Absolutely. We sure enjoyed our time. I highly recommend you give it a try.