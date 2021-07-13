Sikes: We had fine food and good wine during our staycation

Every year I try to talk about some things we have experienced and enjoyed over a holiday weekend or longer.
As has been the case the last several years, we took the ever-popular staycation option. We never left Opelika to experience a week of rest and relaxation.
It’s easy now. With the information available on the internet, it’s simple to research any place you’d like to go. You can find information, pictures and even video links to the place and attractions. It’s no problem to go without actually going.
Food is that part of a visit that’s hard to satisfy with a picture. Those videos don’t come with a smell option. There’s no taste button either. We have to create that part of our trip.
That’s what we do on a staycation. If we are not going anywhere, that’s good too. We picked some things we’d like to have and let the rest just sort of happen. I still can’t go out to a restaurant. Difficulties from my recent hospital stay still limit that activity.
Another option is to order special food. The Depot Provisions Market is a fun choice. We did that. Local farmer’s markets are perfect. We did more than once. We got a few things from Wild Fork Foods.
I recently began to explore Hello Fresh again. A column is coming on these food delivery services. We had two of their selections during our staycation. Three more are on their way now.
Willie Cox dug deep in New Orleans and gave us some great surprises. An outstanding chicken liver mousse topped the list. Wow, was it good. Part of the package was a wine-soaked cheese, flavorful slices of prosciutto and Rainier cherries.
Another time we had a killer good feta brought to us by Bill Lowe. What a treat. Other cheeses made their way on to plates too. Fine burrata and Camembert were excellent.
A frequent meal featured a tomato sandwich. It’s July, and they are at their peak. Some Cherokee purples were particularly good. High in the looks column. Conecuh bacon was in one. My mayonnaise came along. Bread from Publix. Their white sliced and English muffin sliced bread are perfect. Soft enough to wrap around those juicy tomatoes and just right toasted.
Pasta is a frequent visitor at our dinner table. The year’s first pesto from fresh basil was really good. Outstanding paired with linguine. Fresh mozzarella was just right with a fresh tomato sauce. It barely melted from the heat of the penne.
Another time we made roasted eggplant – thank you Joyce Newland – with fresh tomatoes and the mozzarella. Mighty good too. Joyce was also the source of peas and butterbeans. Somehow, I remembered how to make cornbread. Plus tender okra.
Smoked pork shoulder from Tim Lowery. My Berkshire ribs with rich corn and more tomatoes.
Hey Bill Garrett, we had crab claws twice. Remoulade. Butter and garlic.
A Marco’s Italian sub sandwich sure hit the spot at lunch. We made sweet Italian sausage in a luscious tomato gravy for a dinner.
Ripe peaches were a treat. Peach and tomato salad from last year’s tomato class. With tomatoes in a pasta sauce. With strawberries and blueberries in cream on the Fourth.
A new item was Killer Hogs Sweet Fire BBQ Pickles. These are really different. Pickles with a crunch and bite.
Lots of British TV was consumed and travel shows about Great Britain and trains. Plenty of gardening time. Book reading. Well-deserved naps.
Looking back, we had some fine food and some pretty good wines. We are ready to go again. Get ready staycation.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.