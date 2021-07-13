Sikes: We had fine food and good wine during our staycation

Every year I try to talk about some things we have experienced and enjoyed over a holiday weekend or longer.

As has been the case the last several years, we took the ever-popular staycation option. We never left Opelika to experience a week of rest and relaxation.

It’s easy now. With the information available on the internet, it’s simple to research any place you’d like to go. You can find information, pictures and even video links to the place and attractions. It’s no problem to go without actually going.

Food is that part of a visit that’s hard to satisfy with a picture. Those videos don’t come with a smell option. There’s no taste button either. We have to create that part of our trip.

That’s what we do on a staycation. If we are not going anywhere, that’s good too. We picked some things we’d like to have and let the rest just sort of happen. I still can’t go out to a restaurant. Difficulties from my recent hospital stay still limit that activity.

Another option is to order special food. The Depot Provisions Market is a fun choice. We did that. Local farmer’s markets are perfect. We did more than once. We got a few things from Wild Fork Foods.