Sikes: Wine is a versatile part of cooking

It happens all the time. I get a question about cooking with wine. OK drinking wine too. It comes up in a class usually.

Something we're doing provokes that inquiry. Rarely are we using wine at the time. That is, of course, unless someone has brought one to share with the class. That happens frequently.

Yes, we can cook with wine. It could be part of what we are doing or in some instances the entire sauce base. Wine is such a versatile part of cooking that it can’t be summed up in one column. So here comes another one of those several-part writings.

Wine has so many positive attributes. It has great flavor. Plenty of acid. Yet some are sweet. Some have deep rich color. Others none. We can use a spoon or two, or the whole bottle. It could be an additive or the major player. Sounds pretty versatile to me - just like we said.

There's often the question about alcohol. The big one is does all the alcohol cook off when we use wine? It's simple - of course not. I mean all is all. Unless we're down to a dry pot, it's not all going to be gone. In reality, most of it does cook off. The higher the heat, the more successful the process. A rapid intense boil will mostly take care of it.