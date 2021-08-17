Sikes: Wine is a versatile part of cooking

It happens all the time. I get a question about cooking with wine. OK drinking wine too. It comes up in a class usually.
Something we're doing provokes that inquiry. Rarely are we using wine at the time. That is, of course, unless someone has brought one to share with the class. That happens frequently.
Yes, we can cook with wine. It could be part of what we are doing or in some instances the entire sauce base. Wine is such a versatile part of cooking that it can’t be summed up in one column. So here comes another one of those several-part writings.
Wine has so many positive attributes. It has great flavor. Plenty of acid. Yet some are sweet. Some have deep rich color. Others none. We can use a spoon or two, or the whole bottle. It could be an additive or the major player. Sounds pretty versatile to me - just like we said.
There's often the question about alcohol. The big one is does all the alcohol cook off when we use wine? It's simple - of course not. I mean all is all. Unless we're down to a dry pot, it's not all going to be gone. In reality, most of it does cook off. The higher the heat, the more successful the process. A rapid intense boil will mostly take care of it.
What about a slow simmer? That's going to leave some of the alcohol in for a longer period of time. Want more in your food, do it that way. Or simply add the wine at the end. That will do it. Think about Swiss fondue.
Another way to reduce the alcohol is to burn it off. Do one of those light with a match things and let the flame take care of most of the alcohol. It's best to do that early in the process. Wine has so little alcohol it's not easy.
How much alcohol is that? Most table wine has an alcohol level of 12 to 14%. That's not very much. It used to be twice the amount in beer or more. Some beer is stronger now and the number approaches 10%. The alcohol amount in most spirits is at least 40%. Lots more than we’re going to find in wine.
Twelve percent alcohol in the wine is not very much in relation to the whole dish. The amount of alcohol that an individual is going to ingest in that little bit of wine in a dish or sauce is minimal. After it's cooked down, there's going to be so little left that it's a tiny consequence.
It's not zero, but close to it. Only in the severest of cases would it actually matter. That’s a subject of medical investigation.
Can you taste the alcohol? Not really. We experience its changes to the dish and the wine itself. That's where wine becomes an important part of cooking, at least in some dishes. Think marinades.
We know that we have red wine and white. Sometimes there’s rosé too. Obviously the color of a red wine makes more of the difference than a white. Often a red wine flavor is more pronounced.
That famous dish coq au vin obviously has wine in it. Hard to order it “on the side.” Even though we think red wine, there’s are very successful versions using white wine. Think not only chardonnay but also champagne and Riesling.
There are lots of ways to use wine in cooking. Looks like we will have fun exploring them.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.