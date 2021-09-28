Sikes: Words of wisdom: ‘Go ahead. Give it a try.’

I told him where I would go and that the lunch spot – Antoine’s – should not be a problem. Plus what to order. An early dinner at Commander’s Palace usually works mid-week other than events and holidays. He got them both and sent me shots of the menus. He used his source, saved time plus got in the right places.

Back to that wisdom thing. It was Brandon’s mouth, not mine. We were talking about places he had eaten more than the food. “With the right places you’ll be fine with the food” has always been my philosophy.

Here’s when the wisdom popped out. “When I’m in a nice place and don’t recognize something on the menu I’ve decided – Go ahead. Give it a try.” Other people are ordering it. It may be different. That’s fine. Might not be my favorite. That’s OK.

Here came another one, “I’m there for the experience. Don’t be picky.” Two dining postulates in less than a minute. Followed by, “I’ve never been disappointed. I’d do it again.”

Couldn’t have said it better myself. I’m most always after new and different foods. Things I haven’t had or that are difficult to come by. Hard to make for two. Also a unique atmosphere or service experience. An interesting wine list.