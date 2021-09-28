Sikes: Words of wisdom: ‘Go ahead. Give it a try.’

Sometimes, in the middle of a conversation, out pops wisdom. Not just an “Oh yeh,” or even an “Of course.” Real truth. Eye-opening direction. Important stuff. Maybe worth writing about.
That’s what happened a few weeks ago. After one of those Orient Express classes, some of us were talking. The group dispersed and it was just Aimee and me along with Brandon Hillyer. The talk continued. He loves traveling and exploring food opportunities. Perhaps not insatiable—but close.
Brandon is a real foodie. That’s what we used to call a gourmet. A person having some food knowledge plus an avid interest in food – even food fads. He travels and tries to arrange his schedule around where and what to eat.
Want to be smart? Make reservations for the things you want to do. Theme parks. Hotels. Tours. Shows. Places to go. And yes, restaurants. Sometimes these take the most work and the longest lead time. Three to six months for the most popular. That’s what I do. So does Brandon. BTW, he has an 8 and 10-year-old for those who think this isn’t possible with children in tow.
Success with hard-to-get reservations is Brandon’s forte. He studies, researches and reads reviews. He asks others too. A while back, he messaged me from New Orleans. He had gotten in a day early and wanted to know where to go for lunch and dinner.
I told him where I would go and that the lunch spot – Antoine’s – should not be a problem. Plus what to order. An early dinner at Commander’s Palace usually works mid-week other than events and holidays. He got them both and sent me shots of the menus. He used his source, saved time plus got in the right places.
Back to that wisdom thing. It was Brandon’s mouth, not mine. We were talking about places he had eaten more than the food. “With the right places you’ll be fine with the food” has always been my philosophy.
Here’s when the wisdom popped out. “When I’m in a nice place and don’t recognize something on the menu I’ve decided – Go ahead. Give it a try.” Other people are ordering it. It may be different. That’s fine. Might not be my favorite. That’s OK.
Here came another one, “I’m there for the experience. Don’t be picky.” Two dining postulates in less than a minute. Followed by, “I’ve never been disappointed. I’d do it again.”
Couldn’t have said it better myself. I’m most always after new and different foods. Things I haven’t had or that are difficult to come by. Hard to make for two. Also a unique atmosphere or service experience. An interesting wine list.
Too many of us are hung up on the familiar. We don’t have a sense of adventure. If you are up for a different “ride” at a theme park, why not a different dish at dinner. Can’t wait for that new movie? Have something new to eat. Never had that before? All the more reason to go ahead. Give it a try.
As Brandon said – don’t be picky. Take it easy with “what’s that?” Forget “I’m not sure I’ll like that.” Let “I’ve never had that” be a reason to get it and not an easy excuse not to.
In most all of life, everything is not our favorite. New food is no different from that particular theme park experience or new movie. All the more reason to go ahead. Give it a try. Go for it. You’ll be all the better.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.