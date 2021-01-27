 Skip to main content
Takoyaki’s take on Broccoli Chicken is sweet, delicious and hearty
Takoyaki's take on Broccoli Chicken is sweet, delicious and hearty

Takoyaki’s Broccoli Chicken is a delicious, hearty meal

Broccoli Chicken from Takoyaki Restaurant in Opelika.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed |

I learned a long time ago that the same dish can vary across restaurants. I see that as a good thing because different chefs and cooks can bring their own interpretation to any particular dish. If they were all the same, boredom would set it.

This week’s The Dish took me to Takoyaki Restaurant in Opelika. I’ve always wanted to try the TigerTown eatery since seeing its sign, which says, “Sushi Bar, Hibachi & Asian Fusion.” How intriguing is that?

Takoyaki’s menu is huge. You are bound to find something that will interest you. I ordered from the Asian Kitchen part of the menu and finally settled on the Broccoli Chicken. It was the teriyaki broccoli that reeled me in. The dish is “grill chicken tender with teriyaki broccoli, served with steam rice.”

The teriyaki broccoli was really good. The sauce is a little sweet; it’s delicious. And it works great with broccoli, which held its crisp. You also get a generous amount of food – plenty of grilled chicken, which was equally as good, as well as teriyaki broccoli and steamed rice.

And I was particularly happy the dish had steamed rice. I like fried rice but prefer steam rice.

Takoyaki is quite a nice restaurant, with plenty of seating. There’s also an outside seating space.

My only regret is I didn’t get anything from the dessert menu. Cheese Cake Tempura will have to wait for another day.

The Dish

Takoyaki Restaurant

Address: 2035 Interstate Drive, Opelika

Telephone Number: 334-363-2943

Website: takoyakirestaurant.com

