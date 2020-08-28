Tasty sandwich at Auburn restaurant

Some days are just sandwich days. In fact, a lot of days are sandwich days. They can be as simple or as complex as you wish. That could be one of the reasons I like sandwiches – they’re blank canvases.

When I visited Charlie’s Family Kitchen in Auburn this week, I wanted to try the restaurant’s Smoked Turkey Sandwich. I like ham as much as the next person, but I prefer turkey, so a turkey sandwich was right up my alley.

I got my meal to go – I also ordered a side of onion rings - so when I got back home and opened the wrapper, I was quite surprised. The bread was Texas toast. I’ve never had a turkey sandwich on Texas toast, but I liked it.

The sandwich had two thick slices of smoked turkey, along with lettuce and tomatoes. The turkey had tasted great, a really nice flavor. And I can be particular about turkey. I was also fan of the onion rings and the honey mustard I got with my order. It was an all-round good meal. The cost, with tax, was $7.03.

It was my first visit to Charlie’s Family Kitchen. It won’t be the last.

