The Depot celebrates its fifth anniversary

People often honor an anniversary date. The anniversary of our birth is a big deal. It's our birthday. Wedding anniversaries are important to us. The younger we are, the more we tend to celebrate on the exact day. Later on, we get as close as is practical.
Other anniversaries in our lives are important. No matter what they are, they are a remembrance of a milestone. We give it the respect it deserves.
When business anniversaries are celebrated, it’s during the month it happened and lasts a week or perhaps the entire month. We realize that this is still a proper recognition without picking a specific date.
A fine restaurant that we have in our area is celebrating its fifth anniversary. For a restaurant, that's a long time. A year is nice, and two years is an old one. Five years is a significant milestone.
The Depot in Auburn opened in October 2015. It's been with us for five years now and has established itself as a spot for fine dining and superior service. Even though seafood is its focus, the offerings represent an excellent variety.
The Depot is located in an actual train depot adjacent to the railroad tracks in the downtown Auburn area. The build was restored and keeps the feel of its original intent. There are some suitcases and benches around to remind us.
Executive chef Scott Simpson is the driving force behind the Depot. Chef Scott has a tremendous background in food service. Reading his resume makes you want to go there. Having his food guarantees you will be back.
The Depot has a meticulously trained staff. The service level is first rate and so are the furnishings. The setting is warm and comfortable. The things used to serve your meal are fine quality. Casual elegance is a proper term.
Some of the staff members have been there since the opening. It’s that sort of loyalty that magnifies the experience we have as guests. You get to know one another. That’s the way it ought to be.
The Depot’s anniversary coincides with National Seafood Month. Ongoing specials highlight their commitment to serving responsibly harvested and sustainable seafood. Chef Scott actively supports seafood from Alabama waters. The Depot is a James Beard Foundation Smart Catch restaurant.
There are some new dishes on the fall menu. Consider trying pan-seared giant sea scallops with creamy cauliflower, roasted butternut squash, kimchi-apple relish topped with crispy shallots. Sign me up. The Depot has also brought back weekend brunch service.
The Depot has an extensive wine list and holds a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. There is a separate bar area featuring special cocktails.
You need to take a look at The Depot Provisions Market. This is an offering of selected high-quality items for you to prepare at home. Ordering is online with pickup on Friday afternoons. Wines are available too.
Chef Scott is excited about The Depot. The whole staff is. They are family, and it’s obvious. “Quality and creativity show every time you come in,” Scott told me. “Heart and sentiment are our aprons. Special is regular to us.”
Scott also said, “We are hyper safe and sanitary. We are committed in every area of our operation.”
General manager Shannon is available to help guests personally. Call Scott. I have and he’ll greet you warmly. BTW he’s a new Dad. He and Monica are beaming.
Anniversary month or anytime, for that matter, is a reason to visit The Depot. They are located on Mitcham Avenue in Auburn. Valet parking is available. The web address is allaboardauburn.com. Reservations are accepted online. Curbside service is also offered.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.
