The Depot celebrates its fifth anniversary

People often honor an anniversary date. The anniversary of our birth is a big deal. It's our birthday. Wedding anniversaries are important to us. The younger we are, the more we tend to celebrate on the exact day. Later on, we get as close as is practical.

Other anniversaries in our lives are important. No matter what they are, they are a remembrance of a milestone. We give it the respect it deserves.

When business anniversaries are celebrated, it’s during the month it happened and lasts a week or perhaps the entire month. We realize that this is still a proper recognition without picking a specific date.

A fine restaurant that we have in our area is celebrating its fifth anniversary. For a restaurant, that's a long time. A year is nice, and two years is an old one. Five years is a significant milestone.

The Depot in Auburn opened in October 2015. It's been with us for five years now and has established itself as a spot for fine dining and superior service. Even though seafood is its focus, the offerings represent an excellent variety.

The Depot is located in an actual train depot adjacent to the railroad tracks in the downtown Auburn area. The build was restored and keeps the feel of its original intent. There are some suitcases and benches around to remind us.