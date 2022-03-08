The Dish: A cookie flavor you could love

Marshmallows and peanut butter, oh my.

I officially tried my first ever cookie from Crumbl Cookies, and goodness, was it lovely. No wonder there was a steady stream of customers when I arrived.

According to Crumbl’s website, the menu rotates each week to give people four to five “different specialty flavors” to try, though the cookie shop always offers its Milk Chocolate Chip. I decided to order the Cornflake Marshmallow, which is “a no-bake peanut butter cornflake cookie” with mini marshmallows and peanut butter chips that’s “topped with a drizzle of peanut butter sauce.”

The cookie manages to be both creamy and crunchy, and you taste all the flavors. It’s sweet, but not overwhelming so, and I imagine that’s because of the peanut butter. It was a large cookie.

The cost of my single cookie (or single box, per the receipt) was $4.17 with tax, but the store does offer different size boxes. And most of the customers I saw were ordering multiple cookies.

While I was waiting for my order, I looked over at the screen that shows the menu and noticed Cornflake Marshmallow with a line through it. It must have been a popular choice. I’m glad I got a chance to try one.

If you would like a companion to your cookie or if you aren’t in the mood for a cookie (I supposed that’s possible), Crumbl also offers Crumbl Cream, which looks to me like ice cream. Either way you go, it’s a win-win.

The Dish

Crumbl Cookies

Address: 2638 Enterprise Drive, Opelika

Telephone number: 334-203-4783