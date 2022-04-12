The Dish: A tasty burger is the right choice at WNB Factory, where you've got a lot of them

I can get a little excited when I have a lot of choices at a restaurant. There’s only one time I remember feeling overwhelmed by a menu.

I was out of town and had always wanted to try a certain place. When my daughter and I were taken to our seats and handed the menu, the choices when on and on…and on. I didn’t know the restaurant served so much.

But after the initial surprise, I just regrouped and focused on the type of food I was interested in. After that, I was golden.

Of course I would be remiss if I didn’t say there’s nothing wrong with a smaller menu selection. I see it as the food the restaurant wants to focus on, and I respect that. I’ve enjoyed many meals from places with smaller menus. I also like lots of choices, and WNB Factory offers just that.

It was my first visit to the restaurant, and I went to the one on Enterprise Drive in the Tiger Town shopping center.

WNB Factory touts its burgers and wings, but its menu also includes different cheesesteaks, chicken sandwiches, po-boys, fried rice, seafood platters, chicken tenders, salads, shakes and smoothies. Of course, there’s also a choice of side items.

There are three different burger menus. According to WNB Factory’s website, it serves “100% Certified Angus Beef Steakburgers” that are served on its “signature Brioche, Honey Wheat, or Pretzel Bun.” You can get them “fully dressed” with tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions and the restaurant’s house sauce. And the restaurant’s wings menu breaks them down into The Hots, Seasoned, Dry Rubs and BBQ’s.

I ordered from the Combos menu and got the Double Stax Burger Combo, which is a burger with American cheese, a choice of fries or tots and a drink. With tax, my meal cost $10.79.

The burger was very, very good. The restaurant’s website says its burgers are handcrafted and grilled to order, and it tasted like it. It reminded me of a great burger you would get from a backyard barbecue. I would definitely recommend it.

I also opted to get fries with my meal, and you get a ton of them. They were nice too. I was offered a dipping sauce with my meal, which I didn’t expect since I didn’t order wings, and I chose ranch. I used that ranch with most of my fries.

I really enjoyed the burger and would happily order it again, but I’m equally intrigued by WNB Factory’s wings offerings. Choices, choices.

The Dish

WNB Factory

Address: 2480 Enterprise Drive, Opelika

Telephone number: 334-759-7068