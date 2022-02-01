The Dish: Alleyway Café has got the veggies

I don’t remember when the love affair started. Cafes and diners are some of my favorite places. There’s just something about visiting these small – and sometimes not so small – eateries that exemplifies American cuisine. Well, cafes, diners and barbecue houses.

I actually feel a sense of joy in them. I know it sounds odd, but it’s true. It’s uncomplicated. I don’t have to worry about which fork to use (which is another story I may share some day). I can be dressed to the nines or not. And the food is downhome and comforting. I just love that.

I visited one of those places for this week’s The Dish. It’s called The Alleyway Café in Opelika.

Located near Southern Union State Community College and Opelika High School, The Alleyway Café serves breakfast and lunch. When you walk inside, you’ll find a quaint space with tables and chairs and interesting décor.

The message board, which you can’t miss, will list the meats and vegetables available that day if you are interested in picking up a vegetable plate or one that includes meat. But it seems the café also puts its list on its Facebook page.