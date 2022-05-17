The Dish: At Mandarin House, it’s all about the noodles

I can be guilty of focusing more on the meat of a dish, but in truth that’s only part of the story. Sometimes the unsung hero, or even the star of the meal, has nothing to do with that particular protein.

Sometimes it’s all about the noodles.

For this week’s The Dish, I went to Mandarin House: Taste of Asia in Opelika. The Pepperell Parkway restaurant has an extensive menu, but I was interested in trying something I don’t normally seek out when eating Asian cuisine: a noodle dish.

Mandarin House has plenty of noodle dishes to choose from, but I zeroed in on the Pad See Yoo. The menu’s description: “Large, flat noodles, pan-fried with broccoli in a Thai garlic ginger soy sauce.” You get the noodles with chicken, vegetables, beef or shrimp. I went with chicken.

In addition to the chicken and broccoli, you’ll also find thin strips of onions and carrots mixed in with your noodles, as well as some snow peas. The dish also came with a quarter-slice of lime on the side. The noodles had a great bite, as did the broccoli.

There’s always been something about the combination of broccoli and soy sauce, but the Thai garlic ginger soy sauce was extra special. It really amped the flavor of everything. Definitely a winner, especially if you love noodles.

You get a great deal of food, so the dish is quite filling. With tax, my meal cost $14.72. The fortune cookie that came with it was a nice, sweet bite.

Try this dish if you haven’t. You won’t be disappointed. Like I said, sometimes it’s all about the noodles.

The Dish

Mandarin House: Taste of Asia

Address: 3800 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika

Telephone number: 334-745-7234