The Dish: Breakfast sandwich from University Donut Company offers a great twist

In my quest to try new things, I decided to go for something I’ve often been intrigued about, but never ordered – the waffle sandwich. More importantly, a D’waffle sandwich from University Donut Company in Auburn.
Now I love bread, especially those traditionally used at breakfast (though we all know you can have them anytime). For example, toast is glorious. Biscuits are sublime, and crepes add an international flair. But my experience with waffles have been simple, yet lovely – butter and syrup. Never as a sandwich. Until this week.
What is a D’waffle you ask? According to University Donut Company’s website, it’s a breakfast sandwich that uses an “unglazed donut that’s crisped in a waffle iron.” And the Magnolia Avenue eatery has three options on its menu: Simply Southern, Ham & Swiss and Monte Cristo.
I ordered the Simply Southern, which comes with bacon or sausage, egg and your choice of cheese. I went for the bacon (how could I not) and American cheese.
The fillings were generous, which was good, but the star, of course, was the use of an unglazed donut. I honestly didn’t miss any tradition breakfast bread.
Since it wasn’t glazed, it didn’t taste sweet, and it didn’t overwhelm the other ingredients. It was quite nice. I would happily eat it again. Actually, I would happily eat the same sandwich again, though I am hankering to try the Monte Cristo. Swiss, ham, chicken and pepper jelly. Yes, please.
Side note: D’waffles would be great on the go. You can even eat your sandwich while composing an email you don’t plan to send. I like to take notes for The Dish while I eat. Please don’t judge me.
The Dish
University Donut Company
Address: 157 E. Magnolia Ave., Auburn
Telephone number: 334-750-8086
Website: www.universitydonut.com