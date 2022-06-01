The Dish: Breezeway’s Reuben should be in your sandwich rotation

There’s something about neighborhood places. There’s a sense of community about them.

Maybe you went there after a football game, or even saw the game there. Maybe it’s where you picked up tonight’s dinner and ran into a friend doing the same. Or maybe it’s a friendly smile and kind word from the person working the register. Whatever the story, maybe what matters is the feeling you get when you walk in. And, of course, the food.

The Breezeway in Opelika is one of those places. This week I decided to try one of its sandwiches.

Breezeway has a number of sandwiches on its menu, but I ordered a sandwich new to me. And when I say new, I mean I’ve never had the sandwich at any restaurant – a Reuben.

Now I’ve read enough food stories and watched enough food television to know the Reuben is an iconic sandwich, but I always went for something else. It was time for a change. I still, though, asked the friendly person at the counter if it was good. She answered with a resounding yes.

The sandwich has “tender slices of shaved corned beef,” “melted Baby Swiss, sauerkraut and 1000 Island Sauce.” It’s served on Jewish Rye Bread, but you can change the bread if you like. I decided to have it on white.

I really enjoyed the corned beef. It was tender as promised. I loved it with the sauerkraut, which I don’t eat very often, and when I do it’s usually on a hot dog. I also don’t eat a lot of Swiss, so that was a good change too.

There wasn’t so much sauce on the sandwich that it took away from the flavor of the meat, and the bread was sturdy enough to hold everything. The sandwich is served hot. No wonder people love Reubens. It was quite good. Really quite good.

Breezeway sandwiches are served with fries, but I also got a pickle spear. If you’ve read me for any length of time, you know me and the pickle spear. Dig the pickle spear.

Because I got that day’s special, I received my drink for free. With tax, my order cost $12.39. It was a filling meal with plenty of corned beef and toppings on the sandwich and a good amount of fries.

Would it be weird to order the same sandwich for dinner? Nah.

The Dish

The Breezeway

Address: 213 S. 8th St., Opelika

Telephone number: 334-749-5167