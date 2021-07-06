The Dish: Brick & Spoon’s Brioche French Toast triggers fond memories

Walk down the memory lane with me again.

I was invited to a sleepover a long time ago, and I think it was my first invitation to one. What I do remember is three things, one of which is why I’m writing about it for this week’s The Dish.

I still remember the name of the street in Auburn she lived on. I still remember she and some of the other girls wanted to tell a scary story. And you know me and all things scary. I sat and listened, quietly hoping the story would end soon. And I remember her dad made French toast for breakfast the next day.

Fast forward to now and even the thought of French toast still takes me back to that breakfast, which was amazing.

I knew I wanted to eat a breakfast the morning I visited Brick & Spoon in Opelika (though you can have breakfast food anytime of the day – live it up friends!), but once my eyes made their way to the Sweet Eats part of the menu and saw the French toast offerings, I looked no further. I just needed to pick one. I decided to try the Brioche French Toast.

I haven’t eaten much brioche, which, according to our buddy Google, is a buttery French bread, so I was intrigued by Brioche French Toast.

