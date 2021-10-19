The Dish: Cake lover finds lots of choices at Mason Jar

Meat with two or three: that is the question.

Okay, it’s not exactly Hamlet. But I still had to make a choice when I visited The Mason Jar Restaurant in Auburn.

And I choose “Meat with Two.”

The South College Street restaurant offers Southern, homemade dishes. The meats on the buffet (which you pick and they plate for you) on my visit was fried fish, fried chicken fingers and baked pork chops. The sides on the buffet included mashed potatoes, green beans, peas and macaroni and cheese. You can also get a roll or cornbread.

I selected the fried fish, mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. I also wanted gravy on my mashed potatoes because I never turn down gravy with mashed potatoes, and I wasn’t about to start now.

The meal tasted homemade. The fish was cooked to perfection, and the sides were good, especially the mashed potatoes. It looked as if they used red potatoes. This meal was $8.95 before tax.

I almost forgot to ask if the restaurant had tartar sauce, which would have been a bummer, but I rallied at the end. But the icing on the proverbial cake was the slice of coconut cake I ordered.

