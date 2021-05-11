 Skip to main content
The Dish: Celebrate America with the Draft House Classic American Cheeseburger - with American cheese, of course
The Dish: Celebrate America with the Draft House Classic American Cheeseburger - with American cheese, of course

  • Updated
In need of a good burger? Try Auburn Draft House

The Draft House Classic American Cheeseburger with American cheese and beer-battered fries from Auburn Draft House in Auburn.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed,

That time of year is fast approaching, and, honestly, probably already here for some. I’m talking about burgers, barbecue and hotdog season. Summer is coming, people.

I think that’s why I have been thinking about burgers as of late. It’s been a while since I’ve ordered one from a restaurant, and I thought it was about time. I also thought it was about time to try food from Auburn Draft House. I met some colleagues there once for drinks a long time ago.

Draft House has a pretty robust burger menu from the S.O.S Burger (“Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed shrooms and A-1 steak sauce”) to the vegetarian Bella Burger (“marinated portabella mushroom with feta cheese, baby spinach, roasted red peppers and roasted red pepper hummus”). I ordered the Draft House Classic American Cheeseburger, which gives you your choice of cheese. I chose American, with beer-battered fries as my side.

The burger, which is served on a toasted bun and cooked to order, came with a large lettuce leaf, tomatoes and pickles. I didn’t want any onions. I also received my condiments on the side.

It was so good, like you-gotta-get-another-one good. It was perfectly cooked to my order and wasn’t overly seasoned. It was a good burger. And not all burgers are good burgers, believe me. The fries, which were plenty, were nice too.

If a burger doesn’t interest you, the Draft House offers pizzas, wings, sandwiches, salads, appetizers and desserts. It also has a Sunday brunch.

But I plan to have another one of those burgers.

The Dish

Auburn Draft House

Address: 161 E. Magnolia Ave., Auburn

Telephone: 334-521-2739

Website: www.auburndrafthouse.com

