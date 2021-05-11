The Dish: Celebrate America with the Draft House Classic American Cheeseburger - with American cheese, of course

That time of year is fast approaching, and, honestly, probably already here for some. I’m talking about burgers, barbecue and hotdog season. Summer is coming, people.
I think that’s why I have been thinking about burgers as of late. It’s been a while since I’ve ordered one from a restaurant, and I thought it was about time. I also thought it was about time to try food from Auburn Draft House. I met some colleagues there once for drinks a long time ago.
Draft House has a pretty robust burger menu from the S.O.S Burger (“Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed shrooms and A-1 steak sauce”) to the vegetarian Bella Burger (“marinated portabella mushroom with feta cheese, baby spinach, roasted red peppers and roasted red pepper hummus”). I ordered the Draft House Classic American Cheeseburger, which gives you your choice of cheese. I chose American, with beer-battered fries as my side.
The burger, which is served on a toasted bun and cooked to order, came with a large lettuce leaf, tomatoes and pickles. I didn’t want any onions. I also received my condiments on the side.
It was so good, like you-gotta-get-another-one good. It was perfectly cooked to my order and wasn’t overly seasoned. It was a good burger. And not all burgers are good burgers, believe me. The fries, which were plenty, were nice too.
If a burger doesn’t interest you, the Draft House offers pizzas, wings, sandwiches, salads, appetizers and desserts. It also has a Sunday brunch.
But I plan to have another one of those burgers.
The Dish
Auburn Draft House
Address: 161 E. Magnolia Ave., Auburn
Telephone: 334-521-2739
Website: www.auburndrafthouse.com