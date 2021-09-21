The Dish: Celebrate Autumn with pastries from Tart & Tartan

I should petition for pastry to be a food group. In my humble opinion, pastries enhance your dining experience…even if that’s all you’re eating.

Maybe because it’s officially Autumn, and Autumn is all things cozy, that I have pastries on the brain. Pastries go great with a cup of coffee or tea. Or maybe a nice, warm beverage creation from one of your favorite restaurants or out of your own kitchen. But whatever you’re drinking, I would recommend a pastry from Tart & Tartan Bakery in Opelika.

I visited Tart & Tartan this week because, like I said, I’ve had pastries on the brain. It took a little time to decide what to order, but I settled on the eatery’s Caramel Blondie and Peanut Butter Butterscotch Bar. I wanted to try them both.

The Peanut Butter Butterscotch Bar is a chocolate and peanut butter story, but the chocolate layer on top of the bar had much more depth to it. It was a little unexpected, which was nice. And it paired well with the bar that has a subtle taste of peanut butter. I’m glad the flavor doesn’t overwhelm you.