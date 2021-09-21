The Dish: Celebrate Autumn with pastries from Tart & Tartan

I should petition for pastry to be a food group. In my humble opinion, pastries enhance your dining experience…even if that’s all you’re eating.
Maybe because it’s officially Autumn, and Autumn is all things cozy, that I have pastries on the brain. Pastries go great with a cup of coffee or tea. Or maybe a nice, warm beverage creation from one of your favorite restaurants or out of your own kitchen. But whatever you’re drinking, I would recommend a pastry from Tart & Tartan Bakery in Opelika.
I visited Tart & Tartan this week because, like I said, I’ve had pastries on the brain. It took a little time to decide what to order, but I settled on the eatery’s Caramel Blondie and Peanut Butter Butterscotch Bar. I wanted to try them both.
The Peanut Butter Butterscotch Bar is a chocolate and peanut butter story, but the chocolate layer on top of the bar had much more depth to it. It was a little unexpected, which was nice. And it paired well with the bar that has a subtle taste of peanut butter. I’m glad the flavor doesn’t overwhelm you.
But I think my favorite was the Caramel Blondie. It was just lovely. Parts of the top of the blondie are a little crunchy then it just melts in your mouth. If you are a caramel-lover, you would like this dessert, but I think it could make a believer out of those who don’t gravitate to caramel.
My pastries were a nice treat, and at $5.45, with tax, they were also a good price.
The Dish
Tart & Tartan Bakery
Address: 117 S. 8th St., Suite 203, Opelika
Telephone number: 334-748-9075
Website: www.tartandtartan.com