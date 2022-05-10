The Dish: Check out the CreamBrulee Milk Tea at Shake Seafood/Bubble Tea

Count me a lover of Milk Tea.

This week, I visited Shake Seafood/Bubble Tea, a new restaurant in Auburn on East Glenn Avenue. I had actually made a mental note to visit there when I saw its sign, and this week was it.

I took a look at its menu online and was quite intrigued by its milk teas. There are a lot choices, but the CreamBrulee Milk Tea was speaking to me.

Verdict: I need more CreamBrulee Milk Tea.

It was so good, and I mean so good. Cold. Refreshing. And not the least bit too sweet. You would image it would be very sweet, but it wasn’t. Just a hint of sweetness. It is probably one of the most balanced drinks I have ever had. I also said, “Yes, please,” to the addition of Brown Sugar Boba to my milk tea. Those chewy pearls were delicious too. You honestly can’t go wrong with this drink.

I ordered the regular 16-ounce size (a large 24 ounce-size is also available), and with the addition of the boba, the cost was $6.10 with tax.

If you don’t feel like having a milk tea, Shake Seafood/Bubble Tea has other drinks on offer – Boba Milk choices, fruit teas, slushies and fountain drinks. And, of course, you will also find seafood dishes, sandwiches, appetizers, fried entrees, sides and desserts. Combos are on offer as well.

Before I ordered, a gentleman who was leaving the restaurant asked what time it closed. Why? Because he wanted to come back with his wife. That’s definitely a ringing endorsement.

The Dish

Shake Seafood/Bubble Tea

Address: 815 E. Glenn Ave., Auburn, Suite C-D

Telephone number: 334-521-0087