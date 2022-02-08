The Dish: ChickChickPorkPork's lunch special will fill you up

I learned this week that sometimes the delivery system is just as neat as the food.

I visited ChickChickPorkPork in Opelika and ordered from its lunch specials. The restaurant offers a number of them. Since I’ve only heard of Korean barbecue beef but never tasted it, I wanted to give the dish Beefy Bul Goki a try.

ChickChickPorkPork’s specials are served with two dumplings, white rice and Yum Yum Sauce. And let me tell you, you get a lot of food.

Your meal comes in a large cup with the rice at the bottom, seasoned sliced beef piled on top and the dumplings on either side. I got my meal to go, so I received a vertical-shaped clear bag with my utensils (chopsticks and a spoon) and a container with Yum Yum Sauce.

Everything is so compact and efficient looking, even the bag. It was neat, an easy carry-out container. But, of course, the food was the star.

In addition to sliced beef, the vegetables in the dish included cooked onions and carrots. It was topped with sliced green onions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}