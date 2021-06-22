The Dish: Coffee Mafia’s chicken pimento melt has ‘everything’

This week, I had my first Everything Bagel.

I’ve always liked plain bagels as a canvas for anything, be it cream cheese or a savory sandwich. I’ve even eaten plain bagels, well…plain. They are pretty good that way too. But I went to Coffee Mafia for this week’s The Dish and my bagel world opened up.

Coffee Mafia on Gay Street in Auburn is located in what used to be Mama Mocha’s Coffee Emporium. According to its website, it’s sticking to the same “philosophy” as the former shop: “the coffee, community, and purpose isn't going anywhere…” I ordered a 12-ounce latte and one of its sandwiches, the chicken pimento melt.

The melt is a “a toasted everything bagel with baked chicken and melted pimento cheese.” It was actually the pimento cheese that drew me in. A few years ago, I worked with someone who loved pimento cheese so much he made me re-think it. I never hated pimento cheese, but I had nowhere near his interest in it. That conversation changed my mind and ever since then, I've gravitated to pimento cheese.

But none of the pimento cheese sandwiches I’ve eaten were ever on an Everything Bagel.