The Dish: Don’t forget Salsarita’s house-made salsas
  Updated
A grilled chicken quesadilla and drink from Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill in Auburn.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed,

Like I said last week, I’m always on the lookout for places to visit. Even when I’m doing something that has nothing to do with food, I’m always making note of food places.

While driving down South College Street in Auburn on my way to a non-food destination, I couldn’t help by notice Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill. I’ve never eaten there. I thought, it’s time to give it a try.

Because I’m still trying to change up my selections when eating familiar cuisines, I was determined not to get a taco salad when I ordered from Salsarita’s. Taco salads are my default. A great default, but still a default, so I went for a quesadilla.

You get to choose what you put on your quesadilla (yes and thank you), so I went with black beans, chicken, diced tomatoes and black olives (I never pass on olives). Of course, it already came with shredded cheese. It is a quesadilla after all.

I also went ahead and made it a combo and selected the chips with one of the house-made salsas, plus you get a drink.

The grilled chicken was nice. I tend to eat the different elements of the meal before I eat everything together, and the chicken was very good on its own. It really shined with the brightness of the diced tomatoes. I even found myself using a fork to pick up the black beans that got away because they tasted good all by themselves too.

I’m probably the biggest stickler for salsas, and I liked my choice of medium. It certainly had a kick, but a manageable kick. I had my drink nearby.

Not into chicken or quesadillas? No problem. There are other proteins, or you can go the veggie route, and there’s tacos, nachos, bowls, etc. But I would recommend the quesadilla.

And don’t forget the house-made medium salsa. Just have a beverage at the ready.

The Dish

Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill

Address: 1111 S. College St. Suite 600, Auburn

Telephone number: 334-209-2255

Website: https://salsaritas.com

