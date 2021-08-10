The Dish: Don’t forget Salsarita’s house-made salsas

Like I said last week, I’m always on the lookout for places to visit. Even when I’m doing something that has nothing to do with food, I’m always making note of food places.

While driving down South College Street in Auburn on my way to a non-food destination, I couldn’t help by notice Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill. I’ve never eaten there. I thought, it’s time to give it a try.

Because I’m still trying to change up my selections when eating familiar cuisines, I was determined not to get a taco salad when I ordered from Salsarita’s. Taco salads are my default. A great default, but still a default, so I went for a quesadilla.

You get to choose what you put on your quesadilla (yes and thank you), so I went with black beans, chicken, diced tomatoes and black olives (I never pass on olives). Of course, it already came with shredded cheese. It is a quesadilla after all.

I also went ahead and made it a combo and selected the chips with one of the house-made salsas, plus you get a drink.