The Dish: El Patron's Grilled Salad with steak a new favorite
The Dish: El Patron's Grilled Salad with steak a new favorite

El Patron's Grilled Salad with steak a new favorite

A Grilled Salad with steak from El Patron Mexican Grill in Opelika.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed,

I’m trying not to gravitate to the familiar all the time. I can’t say I won’t gravitate to what I know I like, but every time I push out of the box, it’s a victory … at least to me.

The Dish this week is one of those victories.

I visited El Patron Mexican Grill in Opelika. While driving to and from work, I noticed it moved to a new location. I could take a look at the new place and venture outside my comfort with Mexican food: steak.

I know it probably sounds odd, but I lean heavily toward ground beef when I eat Mexican cuisine. After that, it’s chicken. I don’t eat a lot of steak. And that’s in general. But change is a good thing.

El Patron was still serving lunch when I arrived, so I ordered from the Lunch Specials part of the menu. I decided to the try the Grilled Salad, which is steak, chicken or shrimp with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.

My first bite was a single strip of grilled steak, since it was the reason I ordered the meal, and it had loads of flavor, as well as a great texture and chew. A light bulb went off. I’ve been depriving myself. And mixed with the other components of the salad made for an addictive meal. You also get a lot of steak.

My dish came with refried beans on the side, which I happily gobbled up, along with chips and salsa. Is it just me or are chips and salsa at a Mexican restaurant the best chips and salsa? I can never replicate the taste.

I’m now officially sold on steak. And my taste buds feel better for it.

The Dish

El Patron Mexican Grill

Address: 2212 Frederick Road, Opelika

Telephone: 334-749-2199

