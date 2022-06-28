The Dish: Esposito’s meatball sub makes a hearty meal

I know I’ve said it before, but you can hardly ever go wrong with a sandwich.

My theory was proven again this week when I visited Esposito’s Italian Bistro, in downtown Auburn. I have actually wanted to go to the restaurant for a while to try its meatball sub.

The restaurant was full of activity on the day I went. There were two large parties of family and friends, not to mention the people seated at the bar and those at other tables. The sounds of people enjoying themselves added to the friendly ambience of the restaurant. As I waited for my to-go order, I overheard people commenting on how much they enjoyed their meal and heard a patron say “thank you” as he left after this meal.

According the menu, the meatball sub has “house meatballs with marinara and provolone.” The sandwich also comes with a choice of fries, Caesar salad or house salad. I decided to get the house salad.

It was a hearty meal. The meatballs were a generous size and were quite good, even by themselves. I’m also quite a stickler about marinara sauce, and the sauce was some of the best I’ve had. It all came together nicely in the toasted bun, under the melted provolone. I had hoped the sandwich would be delicious, and it didn’t disappoint.

But I would be remiss not to talk about the house salad. It included ribbons of carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, cheese and croutons. It was much larger than I expected it be. The sub and salad made for a filling meal. I would happily order it again.

With tax, my meal cost $12.32, and it was worth every penny.

The Dish

Esposito’s Italian Bistro

Address: 154 N. College St., Auburn

Telephone number: 334-209-6420