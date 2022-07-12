The Dish: Find delicious coffee, sourdough from The Coffee Cat

Coffee continues to be a glorious thing, and I never tire of visiting coffee shops. They’re just never boring – the look of various places, the coffees and other beverages they have on offer and the different foods you can get.

This week I went to The Coffee Cat in Auburn. The Tichenor Avenue business, like all coffee shops I’ve ever gone to, had a calming vibe to it. I saw people working alongside their beverage and/or food of choice and people hanging out with friends or family doing the same. Plus there were people like me getting their items to go.

When I asked about the shop’s vanilla latte, I learned that it makes its own vanilla syrup. The sourdough bread on the menu is made by Stinson Bread. Those are the two items I ordered.

The latte, which comes with your choice of milk and hot or iced (I got mine hot), had a wonderful flavor. I suspect that’s at least partially because of the syrup that’s used. It was just really lovely.

And the thickly-sliced bread had a nice chew. It certainly tasted homemade, and I personally thought it was great that it was sourdough bread, which I find to be hearty.

If you want them, you can get your bread with butter and jam. I said yes to both. I also said yes to be the bread being toasted. Even the jam, which comes in an individual container, was delicious, so delicious I didn’t want to toss my unused portion. I plan to use it until it’s done. With tax, my order was $10.36.

The Coffee Cat has a number of coffees, as well as other beverages and food, so you will find something you like. I starred at the different menu items for a bit before I make my final choice. But I’m glad I gave the vanilla latte and sourdough bread a try. And, trust me, if you try them, you will too.

The Dish

The Coffee Cat

Address: 124 Tichenor Ave., Auburn

Telephone number: 334-744-1953