The Dish: Get a good lunch at Piazza Roman Pizza

I’m a big believer in trying the specialty of a place.

If it’s a chicken establishment, I’m more inclined to order chicken. But I don’t always. I do, however, eventually order it.

That was the case with this week’s The Dish. I circled back to Piazza Roman Pizza because on my first visit I decided to order one of its sandwiches. This time, though, I wanted to try one of its pizzas.

As you would suspect, Piazza has a wide variety of pizzas on its menu – from Classic Cheese to Garlic Alfredo Chicken. And, of course, you can create your own. I decided to order its Pepperoni Pizza. The description had only six words: “Italian Crust – Italian Tomato Sauce – Pepperoni.” And since the crust and the sauce are the two things that I care most about when ordering any pizza, that description included the only the six words I needed.

I ordered Piazza’s lunch special, which is any personal-size pizza, a side salad with your choice of dressing and a 20-ounce drink for under $12 including tax. It was plenty of food, and I think a great way to try all of their pizzas. You’re not committing to larger sizes if you’ve never had a particular pizza before.