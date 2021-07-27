The Dish: Get a good lunch at Piazza Roman Pizza

I’m a big believer in trying the specialty of a place.
If it’s a chicken establishment, I’m more inclined to order chicken. But I don’t always. I do, however, eventually order it.
That was the case with this week’s The Dish. I circled back to Piazza Roman Pizza because on my first visit I decided to order one of its sandwiches. This time, though, I wanted to try one of its pizzas.
As you would suspect, Piazza has a wide variety of pizzas on its menu – from Classic Cheese to Garlic Alfredo Chicken. And, of course, you can create your own. I decided to order its Pepperoni Pizza. The description had only six words: “Italian Crust – Italian Tomato Sauce – Pepperoni.” And since the crust and the sauce are the two things that I care most about when ordering any pizza, that description included the only the six words I needed.
I ordered Piazza’s lunch special, which is any personal-size pizza, a side salad with your choice of dressing and a 20-ounce drink for under $12 including tax. It was plenty of food, and I think a great way to try all of their pizzas. You’re not committing to larger sizes if you’ve never had a particular pizza before.
But I would definitely recommend the Pepperoni Pizza. The Italian crust and tomato sauce was excellent, as well as the cheese. On its website, Piazza says it uses Grande Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese. Ingredients are key in any dish. And I really loved the Italian Tomato Sauce.
I was also a fan of my salad. It had cheddar and Monterey cheese, halved cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, sliced red onions and croutons on a bed of lettuce. Piazza does a good job on the salad front. It’s not an afterthought.
I’m going to take my own advice about trying different pizzas with that lunch special. Who knows, one of those other pizzas might rival the pepperoni.
The Dish
Piazza Roman Pizza
Address: 2487 E. Glenn Ave., Auburn
Telephone number: 334-826-9180
Website: https://piazzaroman.com