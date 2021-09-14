The Dish: Get the Cheeseburger Basket at Susie K’s and get full for not a lot of money

It’s hard to beat a good burger. What’s not to love – wonderfully seasoned meat, nice and hot; cheese if you are so inclined (I’m inclined); and a few additions. It’s just hard to beat a good burger.
And you can get one of those from Susie K’s Country Cooking in Opelika.
For some unknown reason, this was my first visit to Susie K’s. And when you walk in the door, you instantly feel you are in a place that lives and breathes down-home country food, complete with a slice of strawberry cake I saw advertised. I dig places like this because I love Southern cuisine.
But it’s not all about fried chicken and hamburger steak, though I would suspect they are good too. I was interested in trying one of Susie K’s burgers.
Because I visited during lunch, I decided to order a Cheeseburger Basket from the lunch menu. The hand-pattied burger is served with your choice of hand-cut fries or hand-battered onion rings. I opted for the onion rings.
Oh my gosh, the burger. It was glorious. It was juicy and flavorful. It came with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and onion. I nixed the onion though. It was also huge.
The onions rings were good too. (Yes, I realize I took off the onion from the burger, but ordered onion rings. I’m just being me.) The onion rings weren’t cut too thick, which is not always the case in restaurants. It was a nice change. You also get a ton of them.
I was plenty full for not a lot of money. With tax, my lunch was $6.53.
In addition to lunch, the restaurant also offers breakfast, Sunday lunch and weekend brunch. But, I must admit, before I dived into those offerings, I need another Cheeseburger Basket.
The Dish
Susie K’s Country Cooking
Address: 1801 2nd Ave., Opelika
Telephone number: 334-737-6065
Website: https://susieks.com