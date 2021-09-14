The Dish: Get the Cheeseburger Basket at Susie K’s and get full for not a lot of money

It’s hard to beat a good burger. What’s not to love – wonderfully seasoned meat, nice and hot; cheese if you are so inclined (I’m inclined); and a few additions. It’s just hard to beat a good burger.

And you can get one of those from Susie K’s Country Cooking in Opelika.

For some unknown reason, this was my first visit to Susie K’s. And when you walk in the door, you instantly feel you are in a place that lives and breathes down-home country food, complete with a slice of strawberry cake I saw advertised. I dig places like this because I love Southern cuisine.

But it’s not all about fried chicken and hamburger steak, though I would suspect they are good too. I was interested in trying one of Susie K’s burgers.

Because I visited during lunch, I decided to order a Cheeseburger Basket from the lunch menu. The hand-pattied burger is served with your choice of hand-cut fries or hand-battered onion rings. I opted for the onion rings.

Oh my gosh, the burger. It was glorious. It was juicy and flavorful. It came with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and onion. I nixed the onion though. It was also huge.