The Dish: Good food and sauces from Charlie’s Family Kitchen
The Dish: Good food and sauces from Charlie's Family Kitchen

A Charlie’s Finger/Wing Plate from Charlie’s Family Kitchen in Auburn.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed,

Bring on the sauces.

This week’s This Dish isn’t just about the food. It’s about what accompanies the food. And, for me, that’s just as important. I would imagine I’m not alone.

I went to Charlie’s Family Kitchen in Auburn, and after a look at its menu, decided to get the Charlie’s Finger/Wing Plate. The plate has three fingers, four wings, fries and toast. You can get your chicken fingers grilled or fried, and your choice of wing sauce. I ordered honey barbecue sauce for my wings and fried chicken fingers.

You also received a sauce and ranch dressing with you order.

I can honestly say these dipping sauces were some of the best I have ever tasted, and I don’t say that lightly because I’m a stickler for sauces. In fact, the honey barbecue sauce with the wings was just as good. Charlie’s Family Kitchen knows what it’s doing.

It was quite a lot of food. The chicken fingers were a nice size, perfect finger food, and good on their own, but went next level with the sauces. If I had to pick a favorite, it would be the ranch dressing. I loved the fact it wasn’t too thick. I kept going back to it again and again. But the other sauce was a close second. It tasted a little peppery, but not at all hot.

The Buffalo wings were the perfect size. I told myself my next order from Charlie’s would a large order of honey barbecue wings. They were delicious. You also get a ton of fries with the finger/wing plate.

I had a nice meal from Charlie’s Family Kitchen. It was quite filling. And when the sauces are that good, you gotta go back for more.

The Dish

Charlie’s Family Kitchen

Address: 2900 E. University Drive, Auburn

Telephone number: 334-501-2070

Website: www.charliesfamilykitchenauburn.com

