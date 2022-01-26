The Dish: Good food and sauces from Charlie’s Family Kitchen

Bring on the sauces.
This week’s This Dish isn’t just about the food. It’s about what accompanies the food. And, for me, that’s just as important. I would imagine I’m not alone.
I went to Charlie’s Family Kitchen in Auburn, and after a look at its menu, decided to get the Charlie’s Finger/Wing Plate. The plate has three fingers, four wings, fries and toast. You can get your chicken fingers grilled or fried, and your choice of wing sauce. I ordered honey barbecue sauce for my wings and fried chicken fingers.
You also received a sauce and ranch dressing with you order.
I can honestly say these dipping sauces were some of the best I have ever tasted, and I don’t say that lightly because I’m a stickler for sauces. In fact, the honey barbecue sauce with the wings was just as good. Charlie’s Family Kitchen knows what it’s doing.
It was quite a lot of food. The chicken fingers were a nice size, perfect finger food, and good on their own, but went next level with the sauces. If I had to pick a favorite, it would be the ranch dressing. I loved the fact it wasn’t too thick. I kept going back to it again and again. But the other sauce was a close second. It tasted a little peppery, but not at all hot.
The Buffalo wings were the perfect size. I told myself my next order from Charlie’s would a large order of honey barbecue wings. They were delicious. You also get a ton of fries with the finger/wing plate.
I had a nice meal from Charlie’s Family Kitchen. It was quite filling. And when the sauces are that good, you gotta go back for more.
The Dish
Charlie’s Family Kitchen
Address: 2900 E. University Drive, Auburn
Telephone number: 334-501-2070
Website: www.charliesfamilykitchenauburn.com