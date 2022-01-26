The Dish: Good food and sauces from Charlie’s Family Kitchen

Bring on the sauces.

This week’s This Dish isn’t just about the food. It’s about what accompanies the food. And, for me, that’s just as important. I would imagine I’m not alone.

I went to Charlie’s Family Kitchen in Auburn, and after a look at its menu, decided to get the Charlie’s Finger/Wing Plate. The plate has three fingers, four wings, fries and toast. You can get your chicken fingers grilled or fried, and your choice of wing sauce. I ordered honey barbecue sauce for my wings and fried chicken fingers.

You also received a sauce and ranch dressing with you order.

I can honestly say these dipping sauces were some of the best I have ever tasted, and I don’t say that lightly because I’m a stickler for sauces. In fact, the honey barbecue sauce with the wings was just as good. Charlie’s Family Kitchen knows what it’s doing.