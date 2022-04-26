The Dish: Gourmet Tiger puts all the right ingredients into this wrap

Let me tell you something I’ve learned: You can never go wrong eating local.

Local eateries will offer you something new, along with the dishes you are familiar with—but with their signature take.

This week I went to Gourmet Tiger in Auburn. I wasn’t sure if I was going to get a sandwich or salad, but there are plenty of both.

I decided to order from its Signature Sandwiches menu when I noticed the restaurant’s BBQ Bacon Chicken Wrap. The description: “Two grilled chicken wraps, bacon, cheddar and tangy BBQ sauce on flour tortillas served with a side of BBQ sauce for dipping.” Chicken. Check. Cheddar. Check. Bacon. Two checks for that one.

The sandwiches are served with one side and a bag of chips, and you have your choice of both. I went for the Gourmet Greek Pasta Salad and Classic Lays Chips (plain chips have always been my favorite). I also ordered a drink.

The pasta salad, which consists of penne pasta, sliced grape tomatoes, basil and feta mixed in the Gourmet Tiger’s homemade Greek dressing, was delicious. I don’t normally go for pasta salad, or even feta, but this salad was very, very good. The homemade Greek dressing is what really makes it. It’s not over the top, and using grape tomatoes really brightens the dish.

But the star was the BBQ Bacon Chicken Wrap. I got my meal to-go, and the wraps were still hot after I opened the wrapper. They were packed full of grilled chicken with plenty of bacon and cheese. The tangy barbecue sauce was good too, and I appreciated the side of sauce for dipping. Yes, I did dip—both my wraps and my chips.

This was a good lunch. Definitely filling. I was pleasantly full after I finished. With tax, my meal and drink cost $12.30.

Gourmet Tiger also has salads, desserts, appetizers, dips, soups, side dishes, casseroles and breakfast items. It’s a menu worth checking out. Believe me.