The Dish: Here's a sandwich for Buffalo chicken lovers

I have a motto: You can hardly ever go wrong with a sandwich.
OK, I admit it’s a bit clunky, and it could use more stirring prose, but you get my point – sandwiches are good. Or really, some sandwiches are good. …Yep, gotta work on that stirring prose.
Why does it matter, you ask? Because I had an impressive sandwich from Baumhower's Victory Grille for lunch this week.
It was the restaurant’s Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.
Listed under the Handhelds menu, I kept going back to the sandwich as I was deciding what to order. The description: A “fresh, jumbo Mojo-marinated fried Buffalo chicken breast, shredded lettuce, vine-ripened tomato, red onion rings and pickle planks.” It is served with “curly-q fries and scratched-made buttermilk ranch.”
What I didn’t expect is you get to decide how hot you want your chicken to be. I’ve only had that when ordering Buffalo wings at restaurants, not Buffalo chicken sandwiches. I went for mild.
Something else that I liked: I got my meal to go, and the restaurant wrapped my toppings in aluminum foil. I appreciated the cold toppings being separate from the hot chicken sandwich. I added the toppings myself (I nixed the onions though. I’m not a super onion fan).
And if you’re not into fries, you can change your side as well.
Bring an appetite because this sandwich is huge. I actually cut it with a knife. And you receive a lot of curly-q fries. My mild sandwich packed a little heat, and a little heat is right up my alley. The scratched-made buttermilk ranch, which was also quite good, toned the heat down for me when I needed it too. I also dipped my fries in that ranch, and I didn’t miss the ketchup. And believe me when I say that I’m definitely a ketchup person.
With tax, my meal was $10.34. A reasonable price, I thought. If you like Buffalo chicken sandwiches - or are a lover of Buffalo wings - you will like this sandwich.
The Dish
Baumhower's Victory Grille
Address: 2353 Bent Creek Road, Auburn
Telephone number: 334-246-4180
Website: https://baumhowers.com