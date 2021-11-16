The Dish: Here's a sandwich for Buffalo chicken lovers

I have a motto: You can hardly ever go wrong with a sandwich.

OK, I admit it’s a bit clunky, and it could use more stirring prose, but you get my point – sandwiches are good. Or really, some sandwiches are good. …Yep, gotta work on that stirring prose.

Why does it matter, you ask? Because I had an impressive sandwich from Baumhower's Victory Grille for lunch this week.

It was the restaurant’s Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.

Listed under the Handhelds menu, I kept going back to the sandwich as I was deciding what to order. The description: A “fresh, jumbo Mojo-marinated fried Buffalo chicken breast, shredded lettuce, vine-ripened tomato, red onion rings and pickle planks.” It is served with “curly-q fries and scratched-made buttermilk ranch.”

What I didn’t expect is you get to decide how hot you want your chicken to be. I’ve only had that when ordering Buffalo wings at restaurants, not Buffalo chicken sandwiches. I went for mild.

Something else that I liked: I got my meal to go, and the restaurant wrapped my toppings in aluminum foil. I appreciated the cold toppings being separate from the hot chicken sandwich. I added the toppings myself (I nixed the onions though. I’m not a super onion fan).

