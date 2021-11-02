The Dish: Here's to new experiences. Try the tamale at El Rey De Todos

I’m getting good at trying new things. I couldn’t always say that.

Many moons ago, I was at a restaurant with a friend who was a former server and she teased me that she knew I was going to order chicken fingers and fries. I know I like chicken fingers and fries, I told her. She smiled and said I always get chicken fingers and fries.

I still like chicken fingers and fries, but I’m happy that I’ve branched out. This week’s The Dish is another example of it. I had my very first tamale. And I had it at El Rey De Todos Mexican Grill and Cantina in Auburn.

Tamales, according to Dictionary.com, is “a Mexican dish made of minced and seasoned meat packed in cornmeal dough, wrapped in corn husks, and steamed.”

El Rey De Todos has a combination plate called Tristan’s. It consists of one tamale, one beef enchilada, rice and beans. The restaurant also offers a tamale under the list of side items.