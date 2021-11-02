The Dish: Here's to new experiences. Try the tamale at El Rey De Todos

I’m getting good at trying new things. I couldn’t always say that.
Many moons ago, I was at a restaurant with a friend who was a former server and she teased me that she knew I was going to order chicken fingers and fries. I know I like chicken fingers and fries, I told her. She smiled and said I always get chicken fingers and fries.
I still like chicken fingers and fries, but I’m happy that I’ve branched out. This week’s The Dish is another example of it. I had my very first tamale. And I had it at El Rey De Todos Mexican Grill and Cantina in Auburn.
Tamales, according to Dictionary.com, is “a Mexican dish made of minced and seasoned meat packed in cornmeal dough, wrapped in corn husks, and steamed.”
El Rey De Todos has a combination plate called Tristan’s. It consists of one tamale, one beef enchilada, rice and beans. The restaurant also offers a tamale under the list of side items.
The tamale was thick, which I should have expected, but it was new to me. And, of course, it tasted like corn. Inside was bites of spicy sausage (my favorite part) and what seemed like seasoned refried beans. The spicy meat with cornmeal dough really worked. The enchilada had seasoned ground beef inside of it, and they were both covered with cheese and red sauce. It was extremely filling and that was before the rice and refried beans.
And you can’t forget the rice and refried beans. They were excellent. Really excellent, especially the refried beans. Definitely some of the best in town.
So another new food experience. My friend would be so proud... and surprised.
The Dish
El Rey De Todos Mexican Grill and Cantina
Address: 1447 Opelika Road, Auburn
Telephone number: 334-329-7222