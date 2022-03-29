The Dish: Jerk chicken taco a top pick from choices galore at Tacorita

It’s never too late to make a first visit, and this week was a prime example of that. I had my first Tacorita tacos.

The downtown Auburn restaurant sits on the main drag of Auburn’s recognizable corner. It was pretty hopping when I arrived, so I figured it must be good, and more customers came in after me.

I knew Tacorita would have tacos. It’s in the name. But what I didn’t know is the number of options available. There are quite a lot. And I mean a lot, from Southern Fried Chicken and Barbecue Pork to Firecracker Shrimp and BLT. The menu also includes quesadillas and enchiladas, which you can customize, as well as sides, soups, salads, sandwiches, starters, drinks and dessert. Trust me, you’ll find something.

I decided to get the Two Taco Combo from the Lunch Specials menu, and, of course you pick your tacos from the restaurant’s list. My choices were the Jerk Chicken taco, which is Jamaican-style jerk chicken, lettuce and fresh mango chutney, and the Plain Jane taco, which is ground beef, shredded lettuce and shredded cheese.

The combo also comes with one choice of three sides and a drink. I went with chips and salsa as my side. And Tacorita’s tacos are served on soft flour tortillas, but you can request soft corn tortillas or a lettuce wrap.

The Plain Jane taco was good. I felt it was important to order that one because of my love for ground beef with Mexican food. The taco was a nice size and had plenty of meat, as was my other taco. I enjoyed it, but the Jerk Chicken taco was my favorite. It was fantastic.

The Jerk Chicken is one of the restaurant’s spicy choices. It did bring some heat but wasn’t overwhelming. The slices of Jerk Chicken were so well seasoned, and the use of fresh mango chutney was genius. It was one of the best tacos I’ve ever tasted.

The salsa was quite nice too. It was different than I expected. It didn’t seem as heavy on the tomatoes, though I do enjoy a salsa that’s heavy on tomatoes. It was very good. I couldn’t stop eating it. With tax, my lunch cost $10.89.

I’ve already decided I’m going back to Tacorita, and I would certainly recommend you trying it out if you haven’t. I will be getting another Jerk Chicken taco…well, probably two.

The Dish

Tacorita

Address: 138 N. College St., Auburn

Telephone number: 334-821-9595