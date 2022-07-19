The Dish: Las Latinas Food Trailer's chicken flautas and cinnamon roll make a fine meal

Let’s just say it: Food trucks are cool. And in my book, the more the merrier.

I haven’t visited as many food trucks as I would like, but I’m working on it. And for this week’s The Dish, I visited one that has been on my radar for a while: the Las Latinas Food Trailer.

I checked out the food trailer’s Facebook page to see where it was going to be next. Quick tip: You should be checking out the Facebook page too.

I had a hard time deciding what to get from the day’s menu but eventually decided to give the chicken flautas a try. The chicken flautas are rolled-up tortillas stuffed with chicken. The tortillas have been lightly crisped. It’s quite a bit of food. You get four flautas, as well as rice and beans.

I also ordered the pastry that was on offer, a butter pecan cinnamon roll.

My meal was delicious, especially the flautas. They were definitely stuffed with chicken. You get your money’s worth. And the beans and rice were good too. I actually mixed some rice in my beans. I thought that was a pretty good combination.

And the cinnamon roll was simply wonderful. Interestingly, it wasn’t overly sweet, but it was definitely a dessert. I had planned on saving half of it but didn’t. I couldn’t help myself. I ate the whole thing. With tax, my meal cost $14.50.

I would highly recommend checking out Las Latinas Food Trailer. The person who helped me was nice, and the food was very good. I want to go back. And who knows, maybe next time I’ll have better luck saving part of that butter pecan cinnamon roll.

The Dish

Las Latinas Food Trailer

Telephone number: 334-477-0861

Facebook: Las Latinas Food Trailer