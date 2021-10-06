The Dish: Omelet from Susie K’s? Yes, please.

As I’ve gotten older, I have appreciated breakfast fare more and more.

It might sound odd for those who love all things breakfast, but I’ve eaten chicken fettuccine alfredo for breakfast and thought nothing of it. But now I think there’s something comforting about traditional breakfast food, which is why I set out to try what different area restaurants have to offer.

That’s why I circled back to Susie K’s Country Cooking in Opelika this week for The Dish. I couldn’t help but notice its breakfast menu and made a note to check it out.

I ordered the restaurant’s Three Egg Omelet with toast. The omelet comes with your choice of bacon or sausage, as well as onion, tomato, bell pepper, spinach and cheese. But you get to customize it, so I took off the onion and bell pepper. I chose bacon as my meat. And if you would prefer something other than toast on the side, you have other choices with that too.

First off, it’s plenty of food. The omelet was big and the fillings plentiful. There were big pieces of bacon in my omelet, as well as a good amount of spinach, diced tomatoes and cheese. And you can get salsa or hot sauce on the side if you would like it. I said yes please to the salsa. It was nice too; definitely glad I got it.

