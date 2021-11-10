The Dish: Plaza Bar & Lounge's crispy chicken sandwich is a must

There are chicken sandwiches, and there are chicken sandwiches. And it’s always a score when you have the latter.

Enter Auburn Plaza Bar & Lounge.

The Auburn restaurant offers a Wimpy’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and that is what I wanted to try. It comes with lettuce, tomato, mayo and Wickles Dirty Dill pickles. You also have the option to make the sandwich spicy.

The sandwich was huge. It actually looked like two pieces of chicken. And the chicken was fried to perfection, I might add. Its seasoning was superb. I also especially loved pickles.

I decided to order fries with the sandwich when I got my meal to go. I smiled when I unpacked everything and saw the fries were in a bag within a bag. I thought that was a nice touch. You got a ton of fries too.

The sandwich and fries cost about $12 with tax.

Everything tasted cooked-to-order, and the veggies tasted fresh as well. I think I hit the jackpot on this lunch. I can’t always say that, but this chicken sandwich from Plaza Bar & Lounge is a must try. …Then get it again.

The Dish