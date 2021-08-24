The Dish: Refried beans are the secret weapon in El Taco Veloz’s quesadilla combo

I went to a new Mexican restaurant this week. Well, new for me, not for other people. Sometimes I can be a bit slow out of the gate. But all that matters is you make though, right?

It was El Taco Veloz & Mexican Grill on Fitzpatrick Avenue in Opelika. It had the feel of a place that was using their abuela’s recipes. I wasn’t sure what to try first.

I settled on a quesadilla combo. My choice of protein was beef, but other proteins include chicken, chorizo and shrimp. The combo’s quesadilla is your choice of meat with cheese, and it comes with rice and refried beans. You can also get chips and salsa if you request it. I most definitely requested it.

There are three things that matter to me in a meal this like: the ground beef, the salsa and the refried beans. The taste of the refried beans has started to matter more and more to me, which is why the list is three things and not two. Long gone are the days that I want refried beans to be an afterthought in a meal.

I was impressed with El Taco Veloz’s dish. The ground beef, along with cheese, was the best part. The beef’s flavor wasn’t covered up by the cheese. It shined through.