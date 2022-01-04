The Dish: Resting Pulse’s Italian Melt Panini will make you crave sandwiches

The world of sandwiches is quite a nice place to visit. I honestly should go there a lot more than I do.

And I was convinced of that by this week’s This Dish – an Italian Melt Panini from Resting Pulse Brewing Company in Opelika.

I know that I’ve had a panini before, but it has been a while. Why? I don’t know, but Resting Pulse’s panini actually had me saying out loud, “Why don’t I have these more often?”

The restaurant’s Italian Melt Panini came with soppressata, capicola, salami, fontina cheese and roasted red peppers, all on an Italian sub roll (complete with grill marks thanks to the fact it’s a panini).

As I looked at the online menu, a number of the paninis looked good, but the Italian meats were beckoning me. My only hesitation was the roasted red peppers. I don’t normally go for roasted red peppers, but I’m glad I didn’t let habit get in the way. The roasted pepper added quite a nice flavor profile to the sandwich, a hint of sweet among the savory meats.

The Italian Melt Panini was a winner. I would order it again, hands down.

