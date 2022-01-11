 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Dish: Ring in the new year with Takoyaki's Tokyo Chicken
The Dish: Ring in the new year with Takoyaki’s Tokyo Chicken

The Dish: Takoyaki’s chicken dish is a great start to the new year

Tokyo Chicken from Takoyaki Restaurant in Opelika.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed

I’ve made a vow this year to eat more Asian cuisine. It may be my sole New Year’s resolution.

Now I know that Asian cuisine encompasses a lot, but I’m all for it. Broadening one’s horizons is a good thing. And, as they say, there’s no time like the present.

This week’s This Dish took me to Takoyaki Restaurant in Opelika. There you can get Japanese and Indonesian cuisine. The menu is quite extensive and includes sushi, hibachi lunch and dinner options, create-your-own options, sashimi bowls, sizzling dishes, soups, salads, fried rice, appetizers and desserts, to name a few. I ordered from Takoyaki’s Asian Kitchen menu because I wanted to try its Tokyo Chicken.

The dish is grilled chicken with “Tokyo Sesame Soy Sauce Seasoning” served with steamed rice. It also comes with what looked like stir-fried vegetables.

The sauce was a little sweet, which tasted great with the veggies (thinly sliced onions, carrots and green bell peppers) and chunks of grilled chicken. I personally prefer steamed rice, but I loved it even more with the sauce.

I also saw Tokyo Beef dish on the menu, and now I want to try that one too, along with a number of other things. I’m looking at you, Steak & Shrimp Hibachi.

Year 2022 will be full of adventure.

The Dish

Takoyaki Restaurant

Address: 2035 Interstate Drive, Opelika

Telephone number: 334-363-2943

Website: www.takoyakirestaurant.com

