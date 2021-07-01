The Dish: Tart & Tartan Bakery serves up sweet and savory concoctions

“Who wants dessert?” I hardly ever pass up that offer. And if I do, I probably ate too much of the main course, but I usually go for it about an hour or so later.

That may be why I enjoy going to bakeries. I love looking at the glass display and seeing everything on offer, deciding what to try. It really never gets old.

For this week’s The Dish, I visited Tart & Tartan Bakery in downtown Opelika. (Love the name by the way). Established in 2020, the bakery serves items for those with a sweet tooth, but savory dishes as well, including dips and casseroles.

I was tempted to order one of the cupcakes, but I decided to order a Brown Sugar Cookie and a Reese’s S’mores Bar. S’mores you say? Yes, please. And I’ve had plenty of sugar cookies, but never a Brown Sugar Cookie, so I was intrigued.

The Reese’s S’mores Bar was just as good as you would imagine it would be. With every bite, you tasted the Reese’s cup and marshmallow sandwiched in between what tasted like two square cookie pieces. The Brown Sugar Cookie was more sophisticated than the sugar cookies I’ve tasted. It was sweet, but not too sweet. It was quite nice. Both of my selections were quite nice actually.