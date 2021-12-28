The Dish: Tasty honey barbecue wings from Best Wingz & Thingz

Wings, wings and more wings. I believe wings might be one of those foods that we hardly tire of. How can you when there are so many seasonings/sauces to try?
And no two restaurants’ wings are the same. They all tend to bring something different to the table, which is why I decided to visit Best Wingz & Thingz in Opelika this week.
Though mild wings are my go to, I did want to try something different, and Wingz & Thingz has a lot to offer. I decided to go with the restaurant’s honey barbecue wings. I also decided to go with one of the combos, which comes with your choice of fries or fried rice and drink. I went with the fries. And if you want them, you also get dipping sauces.
My honey barbecue wings were deliciously sticky. The sauce was really quite nice. I would easily order those wings again, and you get a generous amount fries too.
The wings were also the perfect size, not too big or small. And that’s something that I pay attention to. With tax, my meal was $10.30.
From its name, you probably guessed the restaurant has other food on offer – the “Thingz.” There are seafood dishes, Philly sandwiches, more fried rice and “chicken wingz.” You’re bound to find something you like.
And remember those honey barbecue wings. They are worth checking out.
The Dish
Best Wingz & Thingz
Address: 1515 2nd Ave. Ste N., Opelika
Telephone number: 334-759-7545
Website: www.bestwingsandthings.com