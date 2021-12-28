The Dish: Tasty honey barbecue wings from Best Wingz & Thingz

Wings, wings and more wings. I believe wings might be one of those foods that we hardly tire of. How can you when there are so many seasonings/sauces to try?

And no two restaurants’ wings are the same. They all tend to bring something different to the table, which is why I decided to visit Best Wingz & Thingz in Opelika this week.

Though mild wings are my go to, I did want to try something different, and Wingz & Thingz has a lot to offer. I decided to go with the restaurant’s honey barbecue wings. I also decided to go with one of the combos, which comes with your choice of fries or fried rice and drink. I went with the fries. And if you want them, you also get dipping sauces.

My honey barbecue wings were deliciously sticky. The sauce was really quite nice. I would easily order those wings again, and you get a generous amount fries too.

The wings were also the perfect size, not too big or small. And that’s something that I pay attention to. With tax, my meal was $10.30.