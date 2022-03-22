 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Dish: The Black Panther and Ridiculous Brownie make a powerful pair at Melanin Cafe

The Dish: Find good drinks and sweets from Melanin Cafe

A 16-ounce Black Panther espresso drink that is blended and topped with whipped cream from a Melanin Cafe in Opelika.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed |

You probably know by now that coffee is my happy place. My favorite smell is coffee brewing in a coffee shop.

So I definitely wanted to check out Melanin Cafe in Opelika, and this week I did.

Located on Fox Run Parkway, there is so much to choose from in the café – espresso and non-espresso drinks, smoothies, teas, coffees, baked goods and paninis. After my visit, I honestly don’t think you can go wrong with anything you choose.

On this first visit, I decided to order the Black Panther from the espresso menu, which has chocolate, caramel and vanilla. And at Melanin you can get your drinks hot, iced or blended (yes and thank you). I wanted mine blended (with whipped cream), and I added a Ridiculous Brownie to my order.

My drink was perfectly balanced. You tasted everything, and it was very smooth. I’m also glad I ordered it blended. It was quite refreshing that way. It was hands down one of the best drinks I’ve ever had, and I’ve had a lot coffee drinks.

My brownie was just as good. It was quite big and included pecans, cream cheese, caramel and chocolate. It was sweet and chewy and crunchy. All the markings, in my book, of a good brownie.

The cost of my 16-ounce drink and brownie was $12.54 with tax.

Melanin Cafe is worth checking out. The vibe of the place is pretty on point, and the coffee is very good.

The Dish

Melanin Cafe LLC

Address: 1467 Fox Run Parkway, Opelika

Telephone number: 334-559-9622

Website: www.melanincafellc.com

