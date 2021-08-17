The Dish: The cinnamon rolls from The Bean are huge and decadent

I’ve come to terms with having a sweet tooth. It probably happened last year. I like “sweet and savory,” I told myself, and I do. But sweets are seriously fantastic.

That’s why I decided to go to The Bean Coffee Shop to try its cinnamon rolls. According to its website, they’re homemade. In fact, the website said the cinnamon rolls are the “best” in Auburn. I also noticed how prominently they were pictured on the site.

I decided to get a coffee too (shocker I know), but instead of my normal coffee shop go-to, a latte, I ordered a cappuccino.

No. 1, The Bean’s cinnamon roll was huge and covered with a decadent icing that tasted like it had a hint of vanilla. And the shop doesn’t skimp on the icing. No. 2, the cinnamon roll itself was thick and substantial, just as you would image a homemade cinnamon roll to be. It paired well with my cappuccino, which was quite nice. I think I like cappuccinos better than lattes now. Didn’t expect that to happen.

The pairing could easily be a nice pastry-forward breakfast or snack. Or it could be a great after-dinner coffee and dessert. Cue a good book or movie or lively conversation and you’ve got the making of a relaxing time.

The Dish