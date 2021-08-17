 Skip to main content
The Dish: The cinnamon rolls from The Bean are huge and decadent
The cinnamon rolls from The Bean are huge and decadent

The Dish: A cinnamon roll from The Bean is worth your time

A cinnamon roll and cappuccino from The Bean Coffee Shop in Auburn.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed

I’ve come to terms with having a sweet tooth. It probably happened last year. I like “sweet and savory,” I told myself, and I do. But sweets are seriously fantastic.

That’s why I decided to go to The Bean Coffee Shop to try its cinnamon rolls. According to its website, they’re homemade. In fact, the website said the cinnamon rolls are the “best” in Auburn. I also noticed how prominently they were pictured on the site.

I decided to get a coffee too (shocker I know), but instead of my normal coffee shop go-to, a latte, I ordered a cappuccino.

No. 1, The Bean’s cinnamon roll was huge and covered with a decadent icing that tasted like it had a hint of vanilla. And the shop doesn’t skimp on the icing. No. 2, the cinnamon roll itself was thick and substantial, just as you would image a homemade cinnamon roll to be. It paired well with my cappuccino, which was quite nice. I think I like cappuccinos better than lattes now. Didn’t expect that to happen.

The pairing could easily be a nice pastry-forward breakfast or snack. Or it could be a great after-dinner coffee and dessert. Cue a good book or movie or lively conversation and you’ve got the making of a relaxing time.

The Dish

The Bean Coffee Shop

Address: 140A N. Dean Road, Auburn

Telephone number: 334-728-5906

Website: thebeancoffeeshop.com

