The Dish: The folks at Resting Pulse Brewing wasn't kidding when they named this snack the Jumbo Pretzel

I think snacks are a comfort food. Sometimes a bowl of butter popcorn can soothe the soul. It would be extra butter for me though.

This week’s The Dish is what I would consider a snack, but this one was pretty substantial. Let me explain.

I visited Resting Pulse Brewing Company on First Avenue in Opelika. It was my first visit, so I went online to check out its menu offerings. Since I was on the clock, I steered clear of the many beers on offer, but they sounded pretty good.

I did, however, order a Jumbo Pretzel. Mine was a salted pretzel that came with two sauces – cheese and spicy mustard. You can also get a pretzel with cinnamon sugar. Since I had never had one of Resting Pulse’s pretzels, I figured it would be large, hence the word jumbo, but it was huge… hence the word jumbo.

The Jumbo Pretzel was just like a soft pretzel should be, golden on the outside and sprinkled with salt, and soft on the inside. I had a feeling the pretzel was probably brushed with a little butter before it went in the oven because it glistened. It was quite pretty. It had a great flavor and chew.