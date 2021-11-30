The Dish: The Mason Jar isn’t just for lunch and dinner

I think if I wasn’t born a Southerner, I would still love Southern cuisine. There’s so much to love. Fried chicken. Collard Greens. Fried Green Tomatoes. So very much to love.

And that’s just lunch and dinner. Don’t forget the first meal of the day.

The Mason Jar Restaurant in Auburn has started serving breakfast, and since it’s a restaurant that serves a number of Southern dishes, I decided to check out its morning fare. I actually had a dish in mind that I wanted to try - one that I haven’t had in a while - but I didn’t know what was on the breakfast menu before I arrived.

But it was there: biscuit and sausage gravy. I also couldn’t resist trying the restaurant’s cheese grits. Because why just stop at grits if you can get it with cheese, right? Totally makes sense to me.

The gravy was good. It wasn’t too peppery. I’ve had sausage gravy from other restaurants that was too peppery, but The Mason Jar’s was spot on. I even ate some of it with my grits. There were also large chucks of sausage in the gravy. Nice touch, I thought.