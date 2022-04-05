The Dish: This cheese dip from Agave Loco has a can't-miss secret weapon, and it starts with a 'B'

I’m the person who could happily eat my meal from the appetizer menu. Don’t get me wrong, I’m all about the main event, but who says the appetizer couldn’t sub as the entrée.

Frequent readers of this space know one of my favorite appetizers is chips and salsa. They’re just lovely companions. I suppose like peanut butter and jelly, if you like peanut butter and jelly. I’d rather just have a bowl of peanuts and drink a Coke, but that’s me.

Chips and salsa, however, are on equal footing with chips and cheese dip, and that was the focus of this week’s The Dish. But it wasn’t just any cheese dip. It was a combination I’ve never had before. With bacon.

To my delight, Agave Loco Mexican Grill on Opelika Road in Auburn has a number of dips on its appetizer menu. I’ve never seen so many. But it was the Cheese Dip with Bacon that kept beckoning me.

The bacon pieces added a smokiness to the creamy cheese dip. It didn’t overpower it, but gave it a depth of flavor that I hadn’t experienced before. And the bacon pieces aren’t just sprinkled on top. They’re mixed in. In fact, the dip is chock-full of bacon pieces. Also, you get quite a lot of dip.

With tax, my appetizer, which of course came with chips, was $6.27. I also received a cup of salsa as well. (Tip: Try a little of the salsa, which is tomato based, with the dip. Next level.)

Check out Agave’s dips. Maybe Cheese Dip with Spinach is more up your alley, or Chipotle Dip is the way you’d rather go. Or you may want to keep it classic with Cheese Dip. And that’s just three of them. Like I said, I’ve never seen so many.

The Dish

Agave Loco Mexican Grill

Address: 1032 Opelika Road, Auburn

Telephone number: 334-826-0150