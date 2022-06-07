The Dish: This loaded tea will make you think of vacation

If you can’t get to a tropical island, consider bringing the island to you.

I had visions of sandy beaches this week when I visited University Nutrition LLC on Shug Jordan Parkway in Auburn.

University Nutrition offers a variety of loaded teas, specialty drinks, beauty drinks, meal-replacement shakes and coffee drinks. It also has a kids menu. I decided to try one of its many, and I mean many, loaded teas.

It was called Island Girl, which is pineapple and Pina Colada, minus the alcohol of course. Honestly, one sip will have you thinking of vacation.

The loaded tea was a pretty large drink, so you get quite a bit. There’s something about pineapple that screams summer to me, and you definitely taste it in the drink, along with the flavors of pina colada. It tasted very bright and fresh, one of those drinks you can savor. Plus, it’s healthy, which is a good thing. With tax, it cost $7.63.

I was so impressed with Island Girl, it got me thinking about some more of the loaded teas. University Nutrition’s Bahama Mama sounded good, as did its Georgia Peach. Who could stop at one?

The Dish

University Nutrition LLC

Address: 1791 Shug Jordan Parkway, Auburn

Telephone number: 334-734-3418