The Dish: This sandwich from Chicken Salad Chick brings the heat

I thought I would start this Dish with a story. I know. It’s shocking, and I can imagine your moans. But it helps make my point.

When I was kid, sometimes my family would go to Six Flags Over Georgia. My favorite ride was the Mine Train. It was like a mini roller-coaster, at least that’s how I remember it. At times it moved a little faster and could jostle you a little bit, but it was fun, enjoyable and went at a comfortable pace.

The ride that made me nervous just looking at it: The Scream Machine. And especially when it went upside down. That ride was way out of my comfort zone, and I have a tendency to carry that idea to food.

Jalapeños are out of my comfort zone. If it’s listed on a menu item, I will ask for them to be left off. I’m not even interested in having them arrive on the side. I’m not going to eat them so they can be saved for the next brave soul.

But this time I went in head first.

Chicken Salad Chick’s menu lists four spicy items, one of which is the Spicy Pimento Cheese. The dish includes diced jalapeños. I decided this would be another way to move even further out of the food box I tend to draw. But, honestly, I went back and forth with myself. Jalapeños? Really? But I went for it.

I ordered The Chick from the menu and opted for my Spicy Pimento Cheese to go on a sandwich. It was definitely spicy. I had to take a swig of Coca-Cola. OK, maybe more than a swig. The heat fills your mouth, but it does mellow.

When I was asked if I wanted tomato and lettuce on my sandwich, I said yes, which I would have done for any sandwich. But I later wondered whether the sandwich additions also kept the heat at bay a little. It was a nice sandwich. It was good pimento cheese, just spicier than I’ve ever had, but still good.

The Chick also comes with a side or a cup of soup or a scoop from the Chicken Salads or Pimento Cheese & More selections), and I wanted something mellow. And there was more than one mellow choice. I decided to get Broccoli Salad from the sides menu because it came with bacon. Tonya tip: You can never go wrong with bacon.

The second best part of the salad – because the first best part is the bacon – is that the broccoli florets are fresh and have a great bite to them. They’re crunchy. Honestly, it’s just an all-around good salad, including the addition of two cheeses (cheddar and mozzarella) and a sweet vinegar-based dressing

The meal was rounded out with a pickle spear (yes, and thank you) and cookie – a Mini Buttercream Frosted Cookie, to be exact.

I’m proud of myself for moving a little more out of that food box. The Spicy Pimento Cheese Sandwich from Chicken Salad Chick is definitely worth a try.

The Dish

Chicken Salad Chick of Opelika

Address: 2776 Enterprise Drive, Opelika

Telephone number: 334-539-9389