The Dish: This shake from The Hive Nutrition doesn’t disappoint

Sometimes I’m always on the go. Or at least it feels that way. Eating in my truck (parked of course) is far from uncommon. The difference now is changing my mindset about it: Eating at home would be better, but I’m going to make the most of this time and slow down.

This week’s The Dish was a meal I had while in my truck, and the delivery system was perfect: a shake. I bought it from The Hive Nutrition in Auburn.

The local shop offers more than 20 flavors of "Healthy Shake," as well as “Loaded Teas for energy and focus”; “Beauty Drinks loaded with biotin and collagen”; and "Specialty Drinks loaded with biotin, collagen, and protein.”

I ordered a Banana Caramel shake for $8. The caramel was sugar free.

I was so impressed with my shake. It tasted just like banana pudding with caramel drizzled on top. It was thick, but certainly easy to drink with the straw. And it was filling, which was good since it works as a meal replacement.

While I was waiting for my shake, another customer came in and struck up a conversation. She said she comes in all the time. I wasn’t surprised after I had the first sip of my shake.