The Dish: Two meats are sweet on a Ross House Coffee deli sandwich
The Dish: Two meats are sweet on a Ross House Coffee deli sandwich

  Updated
The Dish: The quintessential deli sandwich from Ross House Coffee

A ham and turkey Panini and 12-ounce latte from The Ross House Coffee Roastery in Auburn.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed,

I’m always looking for ides for The Dish. I search them out for myself, but I also ask people. This visit to The Ross House Coffee Roastery was the result of a conversation.

The person was quite the fan of Ross House’s bagels topped with avocado and said the coffee house offers other food.

I thought about getting one of those bagels, but kept looking at the lunch menu – Chicken Salad, Pimento Cheese, Panini, Club and a Turkey Guac Club. When I asked about the Panini, I learned I could get turkey and ham on it. I didn’t have to choose between the two meats if I didn’t want too. I could get both. That’s pretty sweet. The sandwich also includes cheese, lettuce, tomato, mustard and mayo. It also comes with potato chips.

It was a great deli sandwich with a generous amount of ham and turkey slices and thick slices of tomatoes. I loved the bread Ross House used. It’s one of those quintessential deli sandwiches, the kind you never regret ordering. And I could easily order the Panini again.

I also couldn’t resist getting a coffee. I was in a coffee house. It was a 12-ounce latte with whole milk. Very nice.

While at the shop, I learned that Ross House recently opened another location on West Magnolia Avenue in Auburn. Now there are two places to order its food and drinks.

The Dish

The Ross House Coffee Roastery

Address: 150 N. Ross St., Auburn

Telephone number: 334-734-5150

Website: https://www.rosshousecoffee.com

