The Dish: Two meats are sweet on a Ross House Coffee deli sandwich

I’m always looking for ides for The Dish. I search them out for myself, but I also ask people. This visit to The Ross House Coffee Roastery was the result of a conversation.

The person was quite the fan of Ross House’s bagels topped with avocado and said the coffee house offers other food.

I thought about getting one of those bagels, but kept looking at the lunch menu – Chicken Salad, Pimento Cheese, Panini, Club and a Turkey Guac Club. When I asked about the Panini, I learned I could get turkey and ham on it. I didn’t have to choose between the two meats if I didn’t want too. I could get both. That’s pretty sweet. The sandwich also includes cheese, lettuce, tomato, mustard and mayo. It also comes with potato chips.

It was a great deli sandwich with a generous amount of ham and turkey slices and thick slices of tomatoes. I loved the bread Ross House used. It’s one of those quintessential deli sandwiches, the kind you never regret ordering. And I could easily order the Panini again.

I also couldn’t resist getting a coffee. I was in a coffee house. It was a 12-ounce latte with whole milk. Very nice.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}