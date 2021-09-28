The Dish: Uncle Charley’z Conecuh dog is a great bite

This week’s The Dish brought me all the way back to my high school days.

I was on a trip in Panama City eating at an off-the-beaten-touristy-path restaurant. It was honestly one of the best hamburgers I have ever eaten. In fact, the hamburger is what I remember most about the trip.

Fast forward to this week and my visit to Uncle Charley’z in Auburn. The Opelika Road restaurant is hardly off-the-beaten path, but it did delivery a great meal – the Conecuh dog with a side of fries.

Served in a toasted hotdog bun, the Conecuh dog has, as you would imagine, Conecuh sausage. It also comes with sautéed peppers and onions, but you can omit them if you like. I didn’t want to omit them. The meal is rounded out with a side fries.

If you get the sautéed peppers and onions, they are piled high on the Conecuh dog. And everything combined makes for a perfect bite. You get some condiments with your meal, but I mostly used them with the fries. They were good too, but we all know the star of the meal is the Conecuh dog.

We have a lot of great food in this state, but hands-down one of the greatest is Conecuh sausage.

The meal is also reasonably priced. With tax, it came to $7.