The Dish: Uncle Charley’z Conecuh dog is a great bite
  • Updated
A Conecuh dog and fries from Uncle Charley’z in Auburn.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed,

This week’s The Dish brought me all the way back to my high school days.

I was on a trip in Panama City eating at an off-the-beaten-touristy-path restaurant. It was honestly one of the best hamburgers I have ever eaten. In fact, the hamburger is what I remember most about the trip.

Fast forward to this week and my visit to Uncle Charley’z in Auburn. The Opelika Road restaurant is hardly off-the-beaten path, but it did delivery a great meal – the Conecuh dog with a side of fries.

Served in a toasted hotdog bun, the Conecuh dog has, as you would imagine, Conecuh sausage. It also comes with sautéed peppers and onions, but you can omit them if you like. I didn’t want to omit them. The meal is rounded out with a side fries.

If you get the sautéed peppers and onions, they are piled high on the Conecuh dog. And everything combined makes for a perfect bite. You get some condiments with your meal, but I mostly used them with the fries. They were good too, but we all know the star of the meal is the Conecuh dog.

We have a lot of great food in this state, but hands-down one of the greatest is Conecuh sausage.

The meal is also reasonably priced. With tax, it came to $7.

Uncle Charley’z serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, so you are bound to find something you want to eat. And if that something is a hankering for breakfast food at 7 p.m., you can still order it.

The Dish

Uncle Charley’z

Address: 403 Opelika Road, Auburn

Telephone number: 334-209-1605

Website: www.unclecharleyz.com

